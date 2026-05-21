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Greater Noida dowry case: Police arrest mother-in-law, uncle

The victim’s family has alleged that she was being harassed for dowry and police had earlier arrested the husband and father-in-law from Greater Noida

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
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Police on Wednesday arrested two more people in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman who allegedly fell to her death from the third-floor terrace of her in-laws’ home on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Greater Noida’s Jalpura village, police said.

The incident took place an hour after the woman’s father left their home around 11pm on Sunday. She had called him over following a dispute with her husband and in-laws. (Representational image)

The victim’s family had alleged that she was being harassed for dowry and police had earlier arrested the husband and father-in-law from Greater Noida.

“Two suspects — the woman’s mother-in-law, in her 50s, and an uncle, in his 40s — were arrested from Greater Noida on Wednesday,” said Rajeev Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Central Noida. “According to them, the woman jumped from the third-floor terrace following a family dispute.”

“However, the investigation is underway as her family has alleged murder and assault,” the ACP added.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Deepika Nagar, a B.Ed degree holder and resident of Kudi Kheda in Badalpur, Greater Noida, died after falling from the home of her husband, Ritik Nagar, in Jalpura, Ecotech-3. The couple were married in December 2024.

“Liver, spleen, right kidney, and left side of the face ruptured. Multiple abrasions on the right side of the chest and abdomen,” the further added.

However, the exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained and viscera has been preserved for further analysis, said officials aware of the development.

 
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