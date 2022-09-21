Greater Noida forms squad to fight land grabbing, illegal buildings

The Greater Noida authority has formed an anti-encroachment squad, comprising ex-servicemen, to fight the land mafia who grab government land and develop unauthorised colonies on it.

The authority said it decided to hire ex-servicemen as it is currently short of hands and is unable to protect its land in the industrial town, which is spread over 38,000 hectares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The squad will not only contain encroachments on government land but also make sure that illegally built-up projects are demolished,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The inspector posted at the authority for security management will head this squad. Circle officer, land department officer on special duty and other officials will also support this team during their drives against encroachment.

The squad will also coordinate with the police before starting a demolition drive , the authority said, adding that the squad has been provided six earthmovers, a dumper and other equipment needed for carrying out its work.

“Whenever an unauthorised construction or land grabbing is reported, the squad will be tasked to handle the case,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In last two to three months, the Greater Noida authority has freed up around 200 acres from the land mafia.

The land mafia usually constructs unauthorised colonies on village land and sell the flats at cheap rates to buyers. As per the Industrial Act, 1976, no developer can build any colony or any other sort of building on any land without map sanction from the authority concerned.

.