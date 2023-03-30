Greater Noida gets 206.71 crore for infrastructure projects

The Greater Noida authority announced on Thursday that it has received ₹206.71 crore from the central government for infrastructure development in two new industrial sectors in the city as part of the Prime Minister Gati Shakti scheme.

Massive traffic jam on the Noida–Greater Noida expressway during rain on Thursday.

“We can upgrade the city’s infrastructure because we received cash under the PM Gati Shakti scheme. We will use this investment to accelerate the development of two new industrial sectors to fuel the city’s growth,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

In October 2022, the authority suggested 13 projects for additional funding under PM Gati Shakti and requested ₹700 crore. However, the central government chose only two projects to invest in.

Explaining why, a Greater Noida authority official, who asked not to be named, said, “Because the central government must distribute funds to all states, they only support a few key projects under this scheme.”

Previously, Noida received cash from the central government scheme for four projects, including two underpasses, an elevated road, and a bridge.

In response to the city’s high demand for industrial plots, the Greater Noida authority is creating two new industrial sectors. According to officials familiar with the matter, the administration intends to invest ₹129.90 crore in sector Ecotech 8 and the remainder in sector Ecotech 10.

So far, the administration has allocated industrial plots to at least 100 companies, which expect to invest ₹1,500 crore and create more than 7,500 jobs.

In sector Ecotech 8, the Greater Noida authority has completed approximately 80% of the development work on basic facilities such as roads, parks, drains, and other amenities. In addition, the authority has completed approximately 90% of the work in sector Ecotech 10. Officials said they are addressing unresolved issues, such as relocating an old canal in Ecotech 10. The authority is working round-the-clock to resolve issues so that investors can begin establishing their units and starting manufacturing.

According to officials, the Prime Minister Gati Shakti scheme provides special assistance to states for capital expenditures in infrastructure projects for 50 years without charging any interest.

According to officials, the central government approves the funds for each state and city where a demand has been made through proposals.

The central government has chosen 15 projects in Uttar Pradesh to receive cash through this scheme.

