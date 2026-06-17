Greater Noida: GIMS workers go on strike for job regularisation

Greater Noida: Hundreds of contractual employees including nurses, technicians, attendants and clerical staff working at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, have gone on strike from Monday, demanding service regularisation. Many striking workers claimed they were assured job security and regularisation during the pandemic. (HT Photo)

Several workers said they served the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now being asked to appear for recruitment examinations to secure permanent positions.

Hospital authorities, however, maintain that the recruitment process is being carried out in accordance with government norms and regulations.

Talking to HT, many striking workers claimed they were assured job security and regularisation during the pandemic.

“Our demand is simple regularisation of our jobs, which is what we were promised. I have been working here for the last nine years. During Covid, I even left my nine-month-old daughter at home to come and work at the hospital,” said Anjali Chaudhary, a nurse.

These workers, who earn between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 a month based on their contracts, said their primary demand is job security. “For years, we have run our households on salaries of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000. What we deserve now is job security for the years we have given to this hospital,” said Dinesh Kumar, another nurse.

Some workers alleged the GIMS giving preference to inexperienced people over the experienced contractual staff in recruitments. “They are not valuing our experience. Even if we appear for the examination, new candidates are being recruited. To replace us, they are currently relying on first-year medical students who have no practical training,” said Rahul Kumar, a technician who has worked for eight years at GIMS.

In an office memorandum, dated June 13 and shared with HT, the GIMS stated: “The government has sanctioned 1,143 posts in various non-teaching categories… A demand is being made that employees be regularised without conducting any examination. This demand is not in accordance with the rules.”

Stating that the recruitments are related to only a portion of vacant posts, the institute assured that “no existing outsourced worker will lose their job because of the recruitment process. There is no decision to remove employees currently working, and services will continue to be taken from them as required”.

Brig (Dr) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS told HT on Tuesday, “Mainly nurses, technicians, clerks and attendants have gone on strike. We cannot provide permanent appointments without a recruitment examination. The GIMS administration values the contributions of all employees and reiterates that the services of current staff are secure.”

“Recruitment for permanent posts is being conducted in accordance with government-mandated rules and an open selection process. At present, there is no provision under which third-party personnel can be granted direct permanent appointment without undergoing the prescribed selection process,” he said.

“There is fear of this strike impacting the work. However, the hospital is currently managing with doctors, student doctors, and whatever remaining faculty,” he added.