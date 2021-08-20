Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida imposes penalty for illegal advertising
noida news

Greater Noida imposes penalty for illegal advertising

The Greater Noida authority on Friday imposed a ₹2 lakh penalty each on three firms for allegedly putting up illegal advertisements
By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST
HT Image

The Greater Noida authority on Friday imposed a 2 lakh penalty each on three firms for allegedly putting up illegal advertisements.

The authority has been on a drive against illegal hoardings that cost it money in advertisement fees and posed a risk to commuters. Confirming this, the authority deputy general manager Shyodan Singh said the drive will continue.

The authority released a helpline — 0120-2336046/7/8/9 — for citizens to inform them of such hoardings.

“The authority will promptly act against unipole or hoardings that are unsafe and put up in violation of safety guidelines,” said Deep Chand additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

As per the rules, a firm or individual has to obtain permission before putting up such advertisements. A committee from the authority will test the strength of the hoarding or unipole foundation, pillar and frame .

Following complaints from several residents, the authority on Tuesday night seized 31 illegal unipoles and issued recovery notice for causing it a loss of 3 lakh in revenue through advertisement fee.

“Releasing a helpline is a welcome step because it will discourage illegal unipole or hoardings in the city,” said Shashank Shekhar a resident of Sector 1.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Noida metro to resume Aqua Line service on Sundays: 5 key things for passengers

Govt construction sites in Ghaziabad under dust pollution scanner

Monsoon breaks pause with light rain in Noida

GB Nagar District Magistrate all set to represent India at Tokyo Paralympics
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP