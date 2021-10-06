Greater Noida: Man arrested for killing gang member in Dadri

A 30-year-old man wanted in at least seven criminal cases in Greater Noida was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his gang member in Dadri on July 8 this year. The suspect, Rohit Manral, a resident of Burari in New Delhi, was absconding since the murder, said police.

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO), Dadri police station, said on July 8, Dadri police found a body with bullet wounds near a canal in Dadri. “The police launched an investigation and found that the body was of one Danish, a 23-year-old resident of Bulandshahr. Danish’s father Iqrar informed police that Delhi Police arrested his son in a rape case six months ago and that he was released on parole in July,” said Tripathi.

Iqrar performed the last rites of his son and also filed a case against an unknown person for the murder.

Tripathi said police scanned Danish’s mobile number and picked up a few suspects, who were frequently in touch with him, for questioning.

“We also picked up Rohit for interrogation and he admitted to have murdered Danish. Rohit revealed that Danish had asked him to meet in Dadri saying he had hatched some plans to commit a series of loot. He also promised Rohit a share of the looted valuables,” said the SHO.

However, when Rohit reached the spot where Danish called him, he found Danish did not want to commit any crime. “Danish was talking to some woman on his phone on loudspeaker when Rohit asked him to disconnect the call. This led to an argument and in a fit of rage, Rohit killed Danish,” said Tripathi.

Police said Rohit and Danish belonged to Billu Dujana gang in Greater Noida. Rohit is also wanted in seven criminal cases in Greater Noida. “We have recovered the countrymade gun used in the murder. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Tripathi.