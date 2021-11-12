Greater Noida: Man booked for sexually harassing 16-year-old teen for two years

Police booked a 30-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a class 11 student, in Sainthali village in Greater Noida’s Jarcha for the past two years, officials said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl’s family said she has stopped going to school following this. The suspect Rohit lives in the same village and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she spurned his advances, they said. He was also forcing her to withdraw the police complaint against him.

The teenager lives with her family in Sainthali village, said police.

“Rohit has been harassing me for the past two years. He used to stop me in the middle of the road, and give me his cellphone number to contact him. He also threatened to harm me for refusing his advances,” the student said in her complaint.

“My daughter studied at home and completed her Class X over this issue. When my daughter informed us that she was harassed, my wife and my mother visited the suspect’s house and complained about this to his family members. The suspect’s family, however, said that he does not listen to them and they are helpless in this case,” said the father.

The victim’s father said that the suspect had sent a 10-year-old child to their house last week and asked his daughter to meet him outside. “My daughter had refused to meet him. However, later he intercepted my daughter in the middle of the road and threatened to shoot her,” he said.

The victim’s father also said that as the teenager is preparing for recruitment in the Army, she goes for a run in the morning and evening in the neighbourhood every day. “But because of Rohit she is unable to continue with her running practice,” the father added.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Jarcha police station on Wednesday, said the station house officer (SHO), Shripal Singh. “We have launched a search for the suspect who is still on the run,” Singh said.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), said, “There is zero tolerance to such cases... We have formed multiple teams and the suspect will be arrested soon.”