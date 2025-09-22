Greater Noida: Man kills wife in front of kids; dials police to confess

A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his 26-year-old wife by slitting her neck in front of their two minor children in Dadri early Sunday morning over suspicion of an affair, police said. Police said the couple, married since 2016, lived in a one-room house in Dadri with their children aged six and seven. (Representational image)

Following the murder, the suspect dialled the emergency helpline number 112 and informed police that he had killed his wife. He was arrested at his residence, and the knife used in the crime was recovered, officials added.

Police said the couple, married since 2016, lived in a one-room house in Dadri with their children aged six and seven. “On Sunday around 5 am, the police control room received a call from the suspect, who informed them that he had killed his wife. Immediately, Dadri police were informed, and a team was dispatched to visit the spot,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

At the scene, police found that the woman’s neck had been slit, and she had suffered multiple cut injuries on her shoulder. Both children were inside the house during the incident. “The kids also informed police that their father killed their mother following a dispute early Sunday morning,” said Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Dadri.

The SHO said that the initial investigation indicated ongoing marital discord. “Investigations revealed that the suspect had spotted his wife with someone else in the past. Since then, they had been in dispute, and early Sunday morning, they again exchanged heated arguments,” Kumar added.

A murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Dadri police station, and further investigation is underway.