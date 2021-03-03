Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: Murder suspect arrested after three days of crime
Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old murder suspect who was on the run since Sunday after allegedly attacking his 30-year-old friend and a security guard with bricks in a factory
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old murder suspect who was on the run since Sunday after allegedly attacking his 30-year-old friend and a security guard with bricks in a factory. The security guard died while undergoing treatment in a hospital the next day, police said.

The suspect was identified as Shishupal, a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. He was living in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida West, police said.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer of Surajpur police station, said that the suspect had visited his friend Hemant’s factory in Site C on Sunday. “Shishupal had borrowed 6.5 lakh from Hemant, but he was not returning the money. In the evening, the two persons consumed liquor and started quarrelling over the issue. The security guard at the factory, Sahdev, 35, intervened and tried to pacify them. But Shishupal lost cool and he picked up bricks and attacked them,” Kumar said.

The two persons were critically injured in the head while the suspect fled the spot, police said.

The police initially had no clue about the attacker. On Monday, the security guard succumbed to injuries while Hemant survived. Hemant informed police that it was Shishupal who had attacked him and Sahdev.

The SHO said that the police received information about the suspect’s movement near Ghanta Chowk in Greater Noida West on Wednesday. “A police team reached the spot and arrested him. He was hiding in a high-rise society in Greater Noida West,” he said.

Police said they have also recovered suspect’s blood-stained shirt. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 307 (attempt to murder) which was updated to Section 302 (murder) of IPC at Surajpur police station, police said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

