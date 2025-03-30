Greater Noida okays 5,597 cr budget; focus on land, infra

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Saturday approved an annual budget of ₹5,597 crore for financial year 2025-26, outlining major investments to be made in land acquisition, infrastructure, and public services, officials said. To address traffic congestion in Greater Noida West, the board approved construction of an elevated road from Sector 4 to National Highway-24 via Shahberi, at an estimated cost of ₹ 400 crore. (HT Photo)

The decisions, taken at the 138th board meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and Greater Noida authority chairman Manoj Kumar Singh, highlight the authority’s push to meet the demands of the region’s rapid expansion.

A significant portion of the budget has been earmarked for land acquisition, with ₹1,400 crore allocated to secure land for industrial and infrastructure projects. It comes in view of a growing interest from investors for setting up businesses in Greater Noida.

“Greater Noida is expanding rapidly, and to sustain this growth, we have strategically allocated funds across key sectors. A major portion is dedicated to land acquisition to facilitate upcoming infrastructure and industrial projects,” said Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) NG Ravi during the meeting.

Also, ₹1,973 crore has been set aside for construction and development projects, which include road networks, foot overbridges, sewage treatment plants, underpasses, and the development of educational and healthcare facilities.

Emphasising their focus on village development, urban amenities, and green spaces, the CEO said, “We are ensuring balanced growth by allocating ₹515 crore for village development, and ₹292 crore for major capital projects. This includes development of a sports complex, Metro expansion in Greater Noida West, and contributions to the Jewar Airport project. Additionally, ₹100 crore has been earmarked to enhance greenery across the region.”

To address traffic congestion in Greater Noida West, the board approved construction of an elevated road from Sector 4 to National Highway-24 via Shahberi, at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore. The project has received the consent of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which will assist in its construction.

Once completed, the road will enhance connectivity between Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, officials said.

In another key decision, the board has incorporated the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal into the Greater Noida Master Plan 2041. The terminal, planned near Dadri’s Inland Container Depot (ICD), will span 260 acres in Pali and Makoda villages. Expected to generate 15,000 jobs, the project aims to improve freight movement by integrating expressways with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The proposal will now be sent for approval of the state government, officials said.

On infrastructure development, the CEO said: “A well-connected city is crucial for industrial and commercial growth. The elevated road and cargo terminal will not only ease traffic but also boost the logistics sector. These projects reflect our long-term vision for sustainable urban expansion.”

To support these expenditures, the authority has approved a 5% increase in property allocation rates for all categories, including residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and IT/data center plots.

The decision follows recent land auctions that reflected a rise in demand and property values.

Explaining the rationale behind this move, the CEO said, “The 5% hike in property rates is a strategic move aligned with increasing land demand and market trends. Revenue generated from this will be utilised for infrastructure improvements and ongoing projects.”

Public safety and civic infrastructure remain key priorities, as the board approved ₹29.48 crore for fire safety equipment, including robotic fire units, water tenders, foam tenders, and specialised suits. Additionally, vacant authority-built flats will now be rented to CRPF personnel deployed at Noida airport.

Additionally, three Shramjeevi (working) Women’s hostels have been approved to provide affordable housing for working women.