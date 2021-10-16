Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: One killed as car overturns on Yamuna Expressway
noida news

Greater Noida: One killed as car overturns on Yamuna Expressway

A 25-year-old man died and his three friends were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur on Saturday evening
Police said that the accident took place in Dankaur. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man died and his three friends were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shubham Gaur, a resident of Bhajanpura in New Delhi. The injured were identified as Bhavya Jain, 28, from Yamuna Vihiar in Delhi; Priyanshi Arora, 23, from Bhajanpura; and Mansi, 23, from Ghaziabad.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer of Dankaur police station, said the four persons were travelling in a Maruti Swift Dzire. “They were coming from Agra to Delhi. When they reached near the Sports City in Dankaur, the driver lost balance of the vehicle. The car hit the divider and overturned on the expressway,” he said.

Some passersby informed police and a team reached the spot. The victims were rushed to a private hospital where Gaur was declared brought dead. “The three persons have also received serious injuries and they are undergoing treatment,” Pathak said.

Police said that it appears the car was speeding which resulted in the accident. “The injured are not in a condition to speak. We do not have more details about them,” he said.

The victims’ family members have been informed, police said, adding that they have not received any complaint in this regard.

