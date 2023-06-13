Greater Noida society imposes dress code, bans lungis and nighties

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of a society in Greater Noida has issued a notice to its residents, requesting them “not to wear ‘lungis and nighties’ in the society premises”. The notice, dated June 10, was circulated on social media on Tuesday, eliciting criticisms from residents of other housing societies over the RWA’s attempt to police people’s personal choices.

The notice, titled “Dress code for walking in the premises of the society”, was issued by the RWA of Himsagar Society in Phi-2, Greater Noida.

It stated, “It is expected from all of you that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to someone to object to your behaviour... Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing lungi and nightie which are home wear.”

CK Kalra, RWA president, said that he has requested residents to follow these guidelines after receiving complaints from a few women residents. “A few days ago, some women complained to us about a senior citizen practising yoga in the park wearing a loose cloth (lungi). We first tried to request people verbally, then our association decided to put it up in the form of a circular.”

“It is simply a request to the residents of the society,” he insisted.

Residents of the society said that they do not find any issue with the circular.

“It is not like the RWA is imposing a fine for not complying with the dress code. I personally have never seen any of the residents roaming the premises in a lungi or nightie. Here people are more disciplined as there are several retired defence personnel living here,” said Rukmani Singh, a resident of the society.

Devender Tiger, president, Federation of RWAs in Greater Noida, disagreed. “A residential society is not an educational institution that it needs a dress code,” he said.

Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owner’s Association (NOFAA) said that welfare associations do not have authority to draft or define such guidelines.

“We cannot define or restrict any particular type of clothing which people may prefer to wear. Rather we need to respect on peoples choices. Care can be taken that it does not harm the religious or cultural sentiments of any particular community around,” he said.

