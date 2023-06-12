Home / Cities / Noida News / Model dies after lighting truss collapsed on her during fashion show in Noida

Model dies after lighting truss collapsed on her during fashion show in Noida

ANI |
Jun 12, 2023 10:04 AM IST

The organizers of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss are being questioned, the police said.

A 24-year-old model died and one person was injured when a lighting truss collapsed on them during a fashion show in Film City, Noida, on Sunday, said police. The organizers of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss are being questioned, the police added.

Four suspects have been detained for questioning, said ADCP Noida Shakti Awasthi. (Representational image)
Four suspects have been detained for questioning, said ADCP Noida Shakti Awasthi. (Representational image)

Also read: 44 acres of land for logistics hub cleared by Greater Noida authority

The police said the deceased was identified as Vanshika Chopra, 24, a resident of Gaur City-2, Greater Noida. The injured Bobby Raj, who is a resident of Agra, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Four suspects have been detained for questioning, said ADCP Noida Shakti Awasthi.

The tragic incident took place around 1.30 pm while the fashion show was going on, said the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida authority noida
noida authority noida
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out