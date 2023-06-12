44 acres of land for logistics hub cleared by Greater Noida authority

The Greater Noida authority is set to allocate 44 acres of land in the Bodaki area for the development of a logistics hub and transport hub project, following the resolution of compensation issues with the affected farmers, officials said on Sunday. The decision was made during a recent board meeting held on June 6, chaired by Manoj Kumar Singh, the Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner. (Representative Image)

“We will soon compensate the farmers for their houses, clearing the way for the handover of this 44-acre land for these crucial projects. A sum of ₹67 crore will be distributed among the farmers from four villages, whose land is required for the projects,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The decision was made during a recent board meeting held on June 6, chaired by Manoj Kumar Singh, the Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner. The board approved the proposal to provide compensation to the farmers who had been demanding it for their houses built on the land, officials said.

“The delay in making a decision had hindered the handover of the 44-acre land for the past 6-7 years. However, we have finally resolved this issue, ensuring that the work on the Transport Hub and the Logistics Hub will not be further delayed,” added Maheshwari.

Out of the 478 acres of land required for the two projects, the authority had already handed over the entire land, except for the 44 acres in four villages - Chitheda, Katheda, Palla, and Bodaki.

“With this decision, we will gladly hand over our land. Initially, we refused to do so as the government had not provided compensation for the houses built on this land,” said Manvir Kumar, a resident of Bodaki village.

On September 25, 2021, the authority approved the detailed project report for the multi-model transport project and logistic hub proposed in Bodaki village, facilitating further progress. The project had previously received approval from the Indian government and other agencies in December 2020. The hub will be located near a railway station in Bodaki and will feature interstate and local bus terminals, a metro station, commercial and retail spaces, hotels, and green open areas.

