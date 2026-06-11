Greater Noida: School issues termination notice to two students over ‘unpaid fees’

Greater Noida The parent committee of a school in Greater Noida’s Sector 16B on Wednesday alleged that parents of two students have been sent termination notices and around 20 others have been issued warning letters amid an ongoing dispute over an alleged arbitrary fee hike at the school.

DIOS officials told HT that the matter is under examination, adding that, with the transfer of the previous DIOS and the recent appointment of a new officer, a fresh committee is to be constituted to review the complaints. (HT Archive)

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Parents have withheld fee payments for the past three months while waiting for a report from the district inspector of schools (DIOS) regarding complaints over the fee hike, one parent told HT, requesting anonymity.

Speaking to HT, the principal of the The Wisdom Tree, a CBSE affiliated senior secondary school, Animikha Roy clarified that the school did not intend to terminate students but felt compelled to act over unpaid dues.

“We understand the sentiments associated with such decisions. However, fees have not been paid for the past three months. All documents and information sought by the DIOS have already been submitted by the school. Until a decision is taken, the fees should continue to be paid because the school also has financial obligations, including salaries and operational expenses. How does an independent school function if fees are not paid?” Roy told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} She, however, declined to comment on the fee hike allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She, however, declined to comment on the fee hike allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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DIOS officials told HT that the matter is under examination, adding that, with the transfer of the previous DIOS and the recent appointment of a new officer, a fresh committee is to be constituted to review the complaints.

HT has seen a copy of the termination notice dated June 6. It said, “The school, keeping the interest and welfare of the child in mind, has afforded you various opportunities to clear the fee dues. You have taken the repeated requests and reminders sent by the school casually and even did not bother to respond to any one of them, leaving the school with no option except to initiate proceedings for striking off the name of your ward from school rolls.”

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Head of the parents’ committee, Virendar Kumar, told HT, “We told the school administration that no one is unwilling to pay the fees. We only requested them to wait until the DIOS report is submitted. But to pressure parents, they have started issuing termination notices.”

Another parent, requesting anonymity, said, “They (school authorities) are playing with children’s future here. Where will children get admission in the middle of the academic session?”

The development comes weeks after around 50 parents gathered outside the school on May 16 to protest an alleged unilateral fee hike of up to 60%.