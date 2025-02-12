Greater Noida: Second edition of Bharat Tex to begin today, police issue traffic advisory

Union textiles minister Giriraj Singh will open the second edition of Bharat Tex 2025 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday and the event will showcase sustainable innovations, including organic fabrics, recycled materials, and energy-efficient production technologies, said event organisers on Tuesday. Traffic movement may be halted briefly on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to facilitate the movement of union textile minister to the India Expo Mart on Wednesday for the inaugural event. The exhibition will end on February 15 (HT Archive)

Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council and Bharat Tex 2025 Sudhir Sekhri said sustainability has become a central theme in the global textiles industry, and Bharat Tex 2025 is committed to promoting eco-friendly practices.

“The event will see participation from 110 countries and a large number of global brands and retail chains. The presence of international delegations will further strengthen India’s position as a reliable partner in the global textile market,” Sekhri said.

To tackle the congestion around the India Expo Mart, the Noida traffic police also issued a traffic diversion advisory on Tuesday.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said a number of exhibitors and visitors are expected at the event. “Traffic pressure is likely to increase near the venue in Greater Noida. We will effect diversions at the Expo Centre itself if the congestion increases. Parking arrangements have been made at the NASA ground in Knowledge Park. Traffic police personnel will be deployed at the spot to facilitate visitor commutes to the venue,” he said.

Vehicles heading towards the IFS Villa roundabout from the Galgotias exit will be diverted towards the Expo Mart roundabout and the Sharda roundabout. They can continue their journey via the LG roundabout, said the traffic advisory.

