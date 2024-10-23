Greater Noida: Suspect arrested in police encounter admits to ATM break-in attempt

The Surajpur police arrested a man on Tuesday, who allegedly admitted that he attempted to break into an ATM in Devla, Greater Noida, on the intervening night of October 20-21, senior police officers said. The FIR filed on Tuesday into the attempted ATM robbery, which happened around 1.30am on October 21, stated that an unknown individual damaged the ATM, specifically targeting the card reader to steal money. (Video grab)

Police said the suspect, identified as Sunil, is a repeated offender who hails from village Kathhara in Dadri. He was spotted by the Surajpur police while its personnel were conducting routine checks at the Metro Depot roundabout.

“When officers signalled Sunil to stop his motorcycle, he attempted to escape and fired at the police. Police returned the fire, injuring Sunil. He admitted to an ATM robbery attempt during questioning. He is also linked to a robbery case registered at Ecotech-3 station,” said Shakti Mohan Awasthi, deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.

Police recovered a Pulsar motorcycle, an illegal .315 bore pistol, two live cartridges, and one empty cartridge from his possession,” a police officer said, asking not to be named.

In the FIR filed on Tuesday into the attempted ATM robbery, which happened around 1.30am on October 21, said an unknown individual damaged the ATM, specifically targeting the card reader to steal money.

The person also attempted to break into the adjacent ATM and caused damage to the print roller of the machine. CCTV footage showed the suspect purportedly trying to forcibly access the machine in an effort to steal money but in vain, the FIR read.

Police said a case under sections 303 (theft), 324(4) (damage to public), and 3/25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Sunil.