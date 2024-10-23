Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greater Noida: Suspect arrested in police encounter admits to ATM break-in attempt

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Oct 23, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Police said the suspect was spotted by the Surajpur police while its personnel were conducting routine checks at the Metro Depot roundabout

The Surajpur police arrested a man on Tuesday, who allegedly admitted that he attempted to break into an ATM in Devla, Greater Noida, on the intervening night of October 20-21, senior police officers said.

The FIR filed on Tuesday into the attempted ATM robbery, which happened around 1.30am on October 21, stated that an unknown individual damaged the ATM, specifically targeting the card reader to steal money. (Video grab)
The FIR filed on Tuesday into the attempted ATM robbery, which happened around 1.30am on October 21, stated that an unknown individual damaged the ATM, specifically targeting the card reader to steal money. (Video grab)

Police said the suspect, identified as Sunil, is a repeated offender who hails from village Kathhara in Dadri. He was spotted by the Surajpur police while its personnel were conducting routine checks at the Metro Depot roundabout.

“When officers signalled Sunil to stop his motorcycle, he attempted to escape and fired at the police. Police returned the fire, injuring Sunil. He admitted to an ATM robbery attempt during questioning. He is also linked to a robbery case registered at Ecotech-3 station,” said Shakti Mohan Awasthi, deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.

Police recovered a Pulsar motorcycle, an illegal .315 bore pistol, two live cartridges, and one empty cartridge from his possession,” a police officer said, asking not to be named.

In the FIR filed on Tuesday into the attempted ATM robbery, which happened around 1.30am on October 21, said an unknown individual damaged the ATM, specifically targeting the card reader to steal money.

The person also attempted to break into the adjacent ATM and caused damage to the print roller of the machine. CCTV footage showed the suspect purportedly trying to forcibly access the machine in an effort to steal money but in vain, the FIR read.

Police said a case under sections 303 (theft), 324(4) (damage to public), and 3/25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Sunil.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //