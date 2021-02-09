Greater Noida: Three arrested in two separate cases

Greater Noida Police on Monday night arrested a wanted man after an alleged encounter in Rabupura.

Police identified him by his first name as 25-year-old Mohit, a native of Bulandshahr. He featured in Aligarh Police’s top-10 most wanted list and is an accused in robbery cases in Greater Noida.

Deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Rajesh Kumar Singh said Mohit was arrested near Mirzapur cut following a tip.

“A police team were checking vehicles when two suspects on their motorcycle turned up. They tried to flee when police signalled them to stop,” he said.

He said that the suspects shot at the police team forcing them to return fire and injuring one of them who later turned out to be Mohit. His accomplice managed to escape. But, the second accomplice managed to escape in the jungle. The injured suspect was treated at a local hospital.

Police seized a countrymade gun, a live cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle from him. A court later sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

In a separate case, Ecotech I police on Tuesday arrested two men for illegal sand mining. Police identified them as Dankaur residents 28-year-old Anil alias Mintu and 30-year-old Mukesh.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO Ecotech 1 police station, said they seized a tractor and two spades from them. “The suspects were mining sand in Atai village. We received information and conducted a search early morning and arrested them. Police registered a case under Section 4 and 21 of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. A court sent them to judicial custody,” he said.