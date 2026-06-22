Greater Noida to develop 45 bus stands

The Greater Noida authority is set to develop 45 new bus stops in the city to strengthen public transport infrastructure and improve commuter facilities, authority officials said on Sunday.

The city bus service began operations with 45 buses on June 12 and was expanded to a fleet of 100 buses by June 15, with the commencement of commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport. (HT Archive)

The proposed bus stands will come up at key locations, such as Gaur Chowk, Ek Murti, Bisrakh, Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Collectorate, Swarn Nagari and other areas that are already covered under the existing bus network, officials said.

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The city bus service began operations with 45 buses on June 12 and was expanded to a fleet of 100 buses by June 15, with the commencement of commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport.

There are 20 bus stops in Greater Noida at present.

According to officials, the bus stands will be developed under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, and a private agency will be given the construction, operation and maintenance work.

“A tender will be issued on Monday and the agency will be hired in two weeks. New bus shelters will be constructed at several locations, existing structures at some sites will be upgraded and renovated,” said Sunny Yadav, senior manager of Greater Noida authority.

According to officials, the bus stands will be equipped with amenities such as mobile charging points, CCTV surveillance systems and route information displays to improve passenger convenience.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, the Greater Noida authority also invited feedback from residents through a Google Form, seeking suggestions on new routes, route modifications and improvements in service frequency. Officials said the feedback received from commuters would be considered during the ongoing route rationalisation exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, the Greater Noida authority also invited feedback from residents through a Google Form, seeking suggestions on new routes, route modifications and improvements in service frequency. Officials said the feedback received from commuters would be considered during the ongoing route rationalisation exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the total fleet, Noida authority has been allotted 50 buses, while Greater Noida and Yamuna authority have received 25 buses each.

The three development authorities - Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) - have already finalised the routes being served by the recently launched buses. At present, the buses operate between 4am and 6pm. However, officials said the service timings are expected to be extended till late night from July 1 as IndiGo will expand connectivity from Noida International Airport to additional cities, said officials.

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In Noida, buses begin from Botanical Garden and connect major destinations such as the airport, Gaur Chowk, Surajpur Collectorate, Ghaziabad Bus Depot and Anand Vihar in Delhi, while also picking up passengers from designated stops along the way.

In Greater Noida, the services operate on routes connecting Gaur Chowk, Surajpur T-Point, Pari Chowk and Noida International Airport, GIMS, Swarn Nagari, Gautam Buddha University, etc, said officials.

In the Yeida region, buses connect the Noida airport, Rabupura, Sector 21, Sector 20, Sector 18, Gaur City (Yamuna), Salarpur Underpass, Galgotias University, Noida International University, ACP-III office, Gautam Buddha University, GIMS, the Yeida office, Pari Chowk, Jagat Farm, and Surajpur Court.