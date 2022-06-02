Greater Noida to engage a private company to run call centre to address residents’ grievances

The Greater Noida authority has decided to engage a private company to set up a call centre where citizens can call, register complaints and get issues involving water scarcity, drain cleaning, sanitation, garbage disposal and road repair addressed, officials said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the authority deploys its employees to attend to complaints and address issues via a helpline. But citizens complain that their issues are not addressed properly.

Officials said the authority has issued a tender inviting applications from companies interested in taking up the job. The authority is likely to finalise one company in the next two months after completing all formalities, they said.

“We will select the company as per the procedures. We want citizens’ issues to be addressed properly so that they do not face any hassle,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

Once the company is hired, the authority aims to address civic issues related to all departments-- horticulture, land, engineering, civil, health, group housing and industries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents alleged authority officials do not address their issues systematically.

“The authority keeps promising to address civic issues with a helpline number but nothing happens. We hope this time they hire a company within a time-bound manner,” said Om Raizada, a resident of Sector P3.

“There are water supply issues in multiple areas and people suffer when the authority is unable to address the issues. And every time there is a crisis, the authority fails to answer our queries in a systematic manner. We have to run from pillar to post to get civic issues resolved. Citizens, particularly seniors and office-goers, cannot spend a lot of time reaching out to the authority. But a proper call centre can help them address civic issues,” Harendra Bhati, founder member of Active Citizen Team, a citizens’ group, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}