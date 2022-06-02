Greater Noida to engage a private company to run call centre to address residents’ grievances
The Greater Noida authority has decided to engage a private company to set up a call centre where citizens can call, register complaints and get issues involving water scarcity, drain cleaning, sanitation, garbage disposal and road repair addressed, officials said on Thursday.
Currently, the authority deploys its employees to attend to complaints and address issues via a helpline. But citizens complain that their issues are not addressed properly.
Officials said the authority has issued a tender inviting applications from companies interested in taking up the job. The authority is likely to finalise one company in the next two months after completing all formalities, they said.
“We will select the company as per the procedures. We want citizens’ issues to be addressed properly so that they do not face any hassle,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.
Once the company is hired, the authority aims to address civic issues related to all departments-- horticulture, land, engineering, civil, health, group housing and industries.
Residents alleged authority officials do not address their issues systematically.
“The authority keeps promising to address civic issues with a helpline number but nothing happens. We hope this time they hire a company within a time-bound manner,” said Om Raizada, a resident of Sector P3.
“There are water supply issues in multiple areas and people suffer when the authority is unable to address the issues. And every time there is a crisis, the authority fails to answer our queries in a systematic manner. We have to run from pillar to post to get civic issues resolved. Citizens, particularly seniors and office-goers, cannot spend a lot of time reaching out to the authority. But a proper call centre can help them address civic issues,” Harendra Bhati, founder member of Active Citizen Team, a citizens’ group, said.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics