Greater Noida authority gears up for state’s first international trade fair

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG on Tuesday instructed officials to publicise the international trade fair event which is to be held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, in September this year. Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG at a meeting with officials of Greater Noida authority on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Ravi Kumar NG said the five-day fair, which will be organised at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 21, will showcase the state’s cultural and social heritage, tourism, food, and apparel diversity.

The trade show is the first-ever hybrid business-to-business and business-to-consumer expo in Uttar Pradesh, that would showcase several business sectors such as MSME, large industries, IT/ITES, tourism and hospitality, health, education, textiles, agro and food processing, handloom and textiles, start-ups, among other business of the state under a common roof for national and international customers.

The trade fair is expected to bring together over 2,000 exhibitors, over 500,000 attendees and over 400 international buyers across 15 exhibition halls, said officials.

Highlighting the importance of the high-profile event, Ravi Kumar NG said it would be a great opportunity for the state as well as the district to showcase its tourism and culture.

Addressing a meeting with officials of Greater Noida authority on Tuesday, the CEO said, “It is a very high-profile event as foreign delegates as well as government dignitaries will be visiting the venue. It will be a great opportunity for the district as well as the state to showcase its tourism and culture. Efforts should be made to publicise the upcoming event as it is a big opportunity for Gautam Budh Nagar and participation of educational institutions in Delhi-National Capital Region and social organisations will help connect with the youth, making the event a success.”

He further said, “Hoardings and banners advertising about the event and encouraging public to participate will be installed at public places, including major intersections and Metro stations, among other places. Participation of educational institutions, including schools and colleges, universities, residents’ welfare associations and social organisations, will help connect with the youth. Thus, directions have been issued to the officials to do the needful.”

The meeting also discussed transport and traffic arrangements, besides security and guest accommodation. Additional commissioner of police (law & order) Anand Kulkarni said, “Work is underway to provide high-end security at the venue of the event while work on the route diversion plan, maintenance of law-and-order, adequate deployment of police force, and vehicle parking facility, are under process.”