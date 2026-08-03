Greater Noida to set up 24x7 helpline for citizen services delivery

GREATERNOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to establish a 24x7 helpline centre to provide a single point of contact for citizens seeking information or those who want to file complaints and track grievances related to the authority’s services, officials said on Sunday.

The Authority presently has a landline number for public queries but it does not function as a 24x7 helpline. (HT Archive)

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The Authority presently has a landline number for public queries but it does not function as a 24x7 helpline.

Officials said that the helpline centre, once established, will function round-the-clock and handle citizen queries, complaints and suggestions through telephone, SMS, WhatsApp and email.

It will also issue acknowledgement receipts with unique tracking numbers, provide status updates, route complaints to the concerned departments and undertake regular follow-ups until their resolution, they added.

The authority has issued a request for proposal in this regard.

“The selected agency will deploy a minimum of 12 trained personnel with five executives during the morning shift (7 am - 3 pm), four in the evening (3 pm - 11 pm) and three at night (11 pm - 7 am) to ensure uninterrupted services throughout the week, including government holidays,” said AK Singh, general manager (projects), Greater Noida authority in a media statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The centre will receive inbound queries, complaints & grievances and further route these to respective departments, said officials, adding that it will also be required for weekly follow-ups with the respective departments on behalf of the end user for case/enquiry resolutions/response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The centre will receive inbound queries, complaints & grievances and further route these to respective departments, said officials, adding that it will also be required for weekly follow-ups with the respective departments on behalf of the end user for case/enquiry resolutions/response. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from grievance redressal, the helpline will assist citizens in accessing nearly 55 online services offered by Greater Noida authority, including building plan submissions, lease deed execution, land allotment, possession, mutation, transfer of property, no-dues certificates, mortgage permissions, and time-extension requests, said officials.

While the authority will provide office space, furniture and electricity, the selected agency will arrange all IT infrastructure, telephones, networking equipment and software, said officials.

The authority has fixed August 5 as the last date for submitting bids which will be opened on August 7. The contract for the centre will be awarded for two years, with a provision for a one-year extension based on performance, said officials.