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Greater Noida: Two held after family brawl video goes viral

On Sunday around 5.30 pm, when a man in his 40s was going out for some work, his scooter accidentally hit his 45-year-old neighbour’s stationary scooter, officials said

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Greater Noida: Two men were arrested on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and attempt to commit culpable homicide after a dispute between two neighbours turned into their families’ battle in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh residential society, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, as multiple videos of the incident showing the suspects pushing a minor girl during the fight started circulating on social media, another case was registered on behalf of the man in his 40s. (Representational image)

A CCTV video of the incident later went viral on social media, which shows a group of men assaulting another man in his 40s while his family members — a minor girl and a woman — are rescuing him.

HT, however, could not independently verify its authenticity.

On Sunday around 5.30 pm, when a man in his 40s was going out for some work, his scooter accidentally hit his 45-year-old neighbour’s stationary scooter, officials said.

“As both were already had an old dispute over parking, a verbal spat broke out and the 45-year-old man hit his neighbour. It triggered the fight, after which the man in his 40s severely assaulted the 45-year-old, leading to bleeding from his mouth,” an officer part of the investigation told HT, requesting anonymity.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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