Greater Noida: Two held after family brawl video goes viral

Greater Noida: Two men were arrested on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and attempt to commit culpable homicide after a dispute between two neighbours turned into their families’ battle in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh residential society, police said on Tuesday. On Monday, as multiple videos of the incident showing the suspects pushing a minor girl during the fight started circulating on social media, another case was registered on behalf of the man in his 40s. (Representational image)

A CCTV video of the incident later went viral on social media, which shows a group of men assaulting another man in his 40s while his family members — a minor girl and a woman — are rescuing him.

HT, however, could not independently verify its authenticity.

On Sunday around 5.30 pm, when a man in his 40s was going out for some work, his scooter accidentally hit his 45-year-old neighbour’s stationary scooter, officials said.

“As both were already had an old dispute over parking, a verbal spat broke out and the 45-year-old man hit his neighbour. It triggered the fight, after which the man in his 40s severely assaulted the 45-year-old, leading to bleeding from his mouth,” an officer part of the investigation told HT, requesting anonymity.

“Later, when the 45-year-old man informed his family, they approached the neighbour carrying wooden sticks, and assaulted him brutally,” the officer added.

Police said after receiving information about the fight on Sunday night from locals, a case under Section 170 (arrest to prevent cognizable offence) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered at Bisrakh police station, and four people — two from each side — were detained.

However, on Monday, as multiple videos of the incident showing the suspects pushing a minor girl during the fight started circulating on social media, another case was registered on behalf of the man in his 40s.

“Taking cognizance of the video, a case under sections of the BNS and the Pocso Act was registered against two people, and they were arrested,” said Swatantra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), adding that further investigation is underway.