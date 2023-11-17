Greater Noida West gets a new police post for newly developed sectors

Greater Noida West, home to more than 200 high rise societies and a population of more than 900,000 people, got a new police post and an assistant commissioner of police’s magisterial office on Friday, police officers aware of the matter said. It now has ten police posts, all of them under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

The new police post, Aster Sector 3, is in Greater Noida West’s Sector 3. It will cover residential neighbourhoods in sectors 2 and 3, and high rise societies Eros Sampoornam, Nirala Aspire, Patwari village, and at least ten schools.

The police post was built in response to complaints from residents about a spate of theft incidents in the area. Notably, the Gautam Budh Nagar police had previously requested the state government to sanction two more police stations for Greater Noida West, and its response is awaited.

“With this new police post, we will be able to effectively control crime in the area and also increase safety and security,” said Lakshmi Singh, commissioner of police of Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to Anand S Kulkarni, joint commissioner of police (law and order), a police booth in the area had been converted into a police post but was insufficient as a suitable working environment for police personnel.

“A small booth made with tin sheets was the only police post located here, which was not a suitable workplace for police personnel. The new police post will provide the personnel deployed here all facilities to work round-the-clock, including resting rooms. The police post is just five kilometers from the Bisrakh police station,” said the officer.

The new police post has been constructed under a public private partnership with the Aster International School in Sector 3, officials said.

“Since our sectors are new, thefts are common here, especially during winters and low visibility. Police presence was limited as there was no proper police post here,” said Atul Yadav, a Sector 3 residents’ welfare association member.

