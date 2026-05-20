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Greater Noida woman’s death: Cops review CCTV footage of fall

A woman fell from her in-laws' terrace, leading to her death. Police investigate with CCTV footage and autopsy; family alleges dowry harassment.

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Noida A day after a 24-year-old woman died after falling from the third-floor terrace of her in-laws’ home in Greater Noida’s Jalpura village on Monday, police on Tuesday have received the autopsy report as well as the CCTV footage of the woman falling. Investigators also inspected the house extensively.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Deepika Nagar, a B.Ed graduate and a resident of Kudi Kheda in Badalpur, Greater Noida, who was married to 25-year-old Ritik Nagar, a resident of Jalpura in Ecotech-3, died after falling from his home. They were married in 2024. (Representational image)

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Deepika Nagar, a B.Ed graduate and a resident of Kudi Kheda in Badalpur, Greater Noida, who was married to 25-year-old Ritik Nagar, a resident of Jalpura in Ecotech-3, died after falling from his home. They were married in 2024.

The post-mortem report accessed by HT read: “Haematoma present in the middle and left side of the brain, bluish contusion around the right arm, elbow joint, and right thigh. Liver, spleen, right kidney, and left side of the face ruptured. Multiple abrasions on the right side of the chest and abdomen.”

It stated that the cause of death would be determined after the viscera report, and the viscera was preserved to check for the presence of any toxic substance.

Following the incident, her family alleged that she was assaulted and pushed from the third floor to mislead the investigation. They also alleged that her in-laws had demanded a dowry of 50 lakh and a Toyota Fortuner after the wedding. Police on Monday registered a case of dowry death under the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act against seven identified in-laws, including her husband. Hours after the incident, police arrested husband Ritik and his father Manoj from Greater Noida.

“We have formed five teams to nab the other in-laws who are on the run. They locked their home and switched off their mobile phones after the incident,” said Rajeev Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Central Noida.

The ACP added, “The post-mortem report of the woman also did not reveal the cause of death. Her viscera has been preserved to identify the exact cause.”

Police on Monday refused to comment whether it was a suicide or murder. They said their investigation is underway to ascertain the cause.

Deepika’s family conducted her last rites in their native town, Kudi Kheda after the post-mortem examination.

Deepika’s brother-in-law, Ankit Baisla, told HT, “It seems that the police are not taking the case seriously as no other arrests have been made yet except her husband and father-in-law. We will protest outside the DCP office if we don’t get justice. We lost our family member because of continuous harassment.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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