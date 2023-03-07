Gym trainer beaten to death after objecting to couple making out while driving scooty in Gzb

A 27-year-old man died on Sunday after he was assaulted for telling a couple, who were making out while riding a scooty in Sahibabad, to stop doing so in a residential neighbourhood.

Virat Mishra’s relatives outside his house. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The deceased man, Virat Mishra, worked as an accountant at the Sahibabad vegetable market in the morning and a gym trainer in the evening.

According to investigators, the incident took place near LR College on Saturday afternoon and was witnessed by a passerby, Bunty Kumar, who registered the complaint in this case.

“I saw a man, Manish Kumar, who was driving a scooty with a woman and was making out. Seeing this, Virat Mishra objected to the act and asked Kumar to go elsewhere and not to indulge in such acts in a residential area. Upon this, Kumar called several of his friends to the area, and they assaulted Mishra with sticks and bricks. I intervened and tried to save Mishra, but they also beat me up severely. Afterwards, they fled from the spot,” Bunty said in his complaint.

Mishra was rushed to a local hospital in Ghaziabad and later referred to a hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday night, said police officers.

The Sahibabad police registered a first information report on Saturday under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (offence created by unlawful assembly).

“All six suspects involved in the assault were arrested. The Indian Penal Code section for attempt to murder will now be converted to section 302 (murder),” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

The suspects were identified as Manish Kumar, Manish Yadav, Gaurav Kasana, Akash Kumar, Pankaj Singh and Vipul Kumar.

Sudama Mishra, the deceased man’s father, said, “My son was the only earning member in the family. The suspects beat my son severely, they also pulled out the silencer of their bike and hit him on the head.”

