Man beaten to death by neighbours in Ghaziabad’s Loni

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The police said they will register a first information report for rioting and murder against the suspects after they receive a complaint from the deceased man’s father

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbour after he and his father had an altercation at their house in Laxmi Garden in Ghaziabad late on Sunday night.

The incident took place at 9pm on Sunday when the deceased man, Jay Kumar, who worked as a waiter, returned home drunk. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The police said they received information about the injured man on Monday morning and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, incident took place at 9pm on Sunday when the deceased man, Jay Kumar, who worked as a waiter, returned home drunk.

His father, Vinod Kumar, said, “I scolded him for coming home drunk, which led to an altercation between us. Soon, four or five of our neighbours arrived and started assaulting my son with rods and sticks. They abused him and beat him severely. I tried to intervene and pleaded with them not to beat my son. But they did not listen and called the landlord and his sons, who joined in the assault.”

The police said they will register a first information report for rioting and murder against the suspects after they receive a complaint from the deceased man’s father.

“After the assault, Jay went to sleep and his condition deteriorated. The family did not approach us on Sunday. On Monday, when his father woke up, he found his son dead. He was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him already dead. We have sent the body for autopsy. The suspects have fled from the spot and our teams will nab them at the earliest,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

