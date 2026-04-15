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Gzb: Man sentenced to life for rape, murder of boy in 2018

A Ghaziabad court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering an eight-year-old boy in 2018, with additional fines and sentences under the Pocso Act.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Ghaziabad court on Monday for raping and murdering an eight-year-old boy in 2018.

The incident happened on October 26, 2018, and the boy’s body was found two days later from a drain in Girdharpur.

The incident happened on October 26, 2018, and the boy’s body was found two days later from a drain in Girdharpur. An FIR was filed by the boy’s family on October 28, 2018 and police registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence), 377 (unnatural offenses), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Police arrested the accused on October 30, 2018.

The prosecution presented 15 witnesses, including the testimony of a 11-year-old boy who was a friend of the deceased, and was sexually assaulted by the suspect on the same day of the incident.

In his statement, the boy told the court that the suspect, a tenant in the same house, had called him to his house and sexually assaulted him.

 
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