Gzb: Man sentenced to life for rape, murder of boy in 2018

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Ghaziabad court on Monday for raping and murdering an eight-year-old boy in 2018.

The incident happened on October 26, 2018, and the boy’s body was found two days later from a drain in Girdharpur.

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The incident happened on October 26, 2018, and the boy’s body was found two days later from a drain in Girdharpur. An FIR was filed by the boy’s family on October 28, 2018 and police registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence), 377 (unnatural offenses), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Police arrested the accused on October 30, 2018.

The prosecution presented 15 witnesses, including the testimony of a 11-year-old boy who was a friend of the deceased, and was sexually assaulted by the suspect on the same day of the incident.

In his statement, the boy told the court that the suspect, a tenant in the same house, had called him to his house and sexually assaulted him.

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{{^usCountry}} “The victim witnessed the incident and he ran away. The suspect ran behind him and killed him,” the boy told the court, as mentioned in the court order of April 13, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The victim witnessed the incident and he ran away. The suspect ran behind him and killed him,” the boy told the court, as mentioned in the court order of April 13, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his statements before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the boy said that Kumar had sexually assaulted him about around two months before the incident and threatened him, the court order stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his statements before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the boy said that Kumar had sexually assaulted him about around two months before the incident and threatened him, the court order stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Chandra Prakash, who conducted the autopsy, told the court that the victim was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Chandra Prakash, who conducted the autopsy, told the court that the victim was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The prosecution has proved charges against the accused and the court finds him guilty. He is sentenced to life imprisonment under IPC 302 and a fine of ₹50,000, along with two years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 3,000 is imposed on him under Section 201. He is also given 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under provisions of the Pocso Act along with a fine of ₹50,000,” special judge (Pocso Act) Dipika Tiwari said in the order dated April 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The prosecution has proved charges against the accused and the court finds him guilty. He is sentenced to life imprisonment under IPC 302 and a fine of ₹50,000, along with two years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 3,000 is imposed on him under Section 201. He is also given 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under provisions of the Pocso Act along with a fine of ₹50,000,” special judge (Pocso Act) Dipika Tiwari said in the order dated April 13. {{/usCountry}}

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