Gzb: Para athlete found dead with injuries near GT Road

A 27-year-old national-level para athlete was found dead at the Sai Upvan city forest area near GT Road on Saturday afternoon, a police officer aware of the matter said. Police identified the deceased as Chirag Tyagi, a resident of Basantpur Sathli in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad.

Police identified the deceased as Chirag Tyagi, a resident of Basantpur Sathli in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad. Police officers said that the deceased left his hostel in Delhi on Saturday morning.

Police officers said some passersby informed them about the body, and a team from the Kotwali police station reached the spot. “He was heading to his native place via a cab. However, around 2 pm, his body was found behind a temple at Sai Upvan near GT Road. The spot is around 50-75 metres away from the main road. He was identified through his documents, and his family was informed,” Sachin Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali, told HT.

“The deceased had injuries on his back, and the body was sent for autopsy. We are trying to get more details, and efforts are underway to check the CCTV cameras near the incident spot,” added the SHO,

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal told HT, “Preliminary investigation reveals that it is a case of murder. We have taken one person for questioning and we are taking opinions from doctors about the nature of injuries.”

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Upasana Pandey told HT to contact the SHO instead.

“His bag and belongings were found intact, so there are no initial signs of robbery. An investigation is underway, and we are awaiting a formal complaint from his family,” the SHO added.