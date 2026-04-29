Several flats on fire at Ghaziabad's Gaur Green Avenue high-rise; firefighting underway

Gaur Green Avenue fire: Firefighting operations were underway on Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out in multiple flats of the Gaur Green Avenue high-rise in Indirapuram, with flames spreading across the ninth, tenth and eleventh floors, officials said.

A massive fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

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No casualties or injuries had been reported till the filing of this report, they said.

Chief fire officer Rahul Pal said the fire began in a flat on the ninth floor before spreading to upper levels of the residential tower.

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“Our teams are working to control the fire, and it is expected that 5-6 flats are on fire. We are trying to break open the doors of the flats to carry on firefighting. The fire started in a flat on the ninth floor and then spread to the other floors. About 5-6 flats were engulfed in fire and also suffered damage to household items,” Pal said.

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{{^usCountry}} Around six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Officials said the exact cause of the fire would be known only after the blaze was fully extinguished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Officials said the exact cause of the fire would be known only after the blaze was fully extinguished. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The blaze sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, visible from several kilometres away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The blaze sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, visible from several kilometres away. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many commuters in Indirapuram, as well as those travelling on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Hindon elevated road, recorded videos of the fire and shared them on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many commuters in Indirapuram, as well as those travelling on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Hindon elevated road, recorded videos of the fire and shared them on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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