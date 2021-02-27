Home / Cities / Noida News / Hapur gang-rape: All three suspects arrested, auto-rickshaw used in crime seized
Ghaziabad: The Hapur police early Saturday arrested three suspects who had allegedly kidnapped a 30-year-old woman travelling in their auto-rickshaw to Pikhuwa and gangraped her
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Hapur police early Saturday arrested three suspects who had allegedly kidnapped a 30-year-old woman travelling in their auto-rickshaw to Pikhuwa and gangraped her. The suspects were identified as Ankit Kumar, 35, Mohammad Aquil, 25, and Akash Singh, 22, were arrested after an encounter, in which two police personnel were injured.

Officers said the suspects allegedly opened fire over the police while the three sustained a gunshot each to their legs, after the police team opened retaliatory fire, at Pilkhuwa.

The police said the suspects were identified through CCTV footage and the modus operandi in another case.

“The three men abducted the woman who was travelling in their auto from Lal Kuan, and took her to a secluded spot near Galand where they gangraped her on Wednesday. After the incident, they made her board another auto for Lal Kuan but the woman went to the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad. Since the scene of crime was in Hapur, we registered a case and nabbed the three suspects,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (Hapur), adding that the police will expedite filing of charge sheet and the process for ensuring conviction.

Police said the suspects are from Galand village in Pilkhuwa, Hapur.

“The three men are history sheeters and Ankit is a habitual offender, with 10 cases of heinous crimes, including a gangrape in 2013, lodged against his name. The CCTV footage and modus operandi led us to the suspects. We also found clothes of the woman from the scene of crime,” the Hapur SP added.

The police also seized the auto-rickshaw which bears a registration number of Hapur.

The survivor lives in Greater Noida and works in Indirapuram and was returning home when the incident took place.

Police said she reached Lal Kuan and boarded a second auto-rickshaw to get to her locality, in which the suspects were allegedly also seated as passengers. They allegedly snatched her mobile phone and gagged her before taking her to the scene of crime in Pilkhuwa, which is about 20km on NH-9.

Officers said Ankit was arrested by the Ghaziabad police in a 2013 case when a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by Ankit and his acco006Dplices in their auto from near Shipra Mall in Indirapuram and gangraped. The 20-year-old was also taken to Galand in Hapur.

