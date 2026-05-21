Heatwave worsens power outages across Noida, Greater Noida; mercury hits 42.5°C

As Gautam Budh Nagar reeled under intense heatwave conditions with the mercury touching 42.5°C on Wednesday, residents across Noida and Greater Noida reported frequent power outages and prolonged electricity disruptions, particularly during the night, compounding discomfort amid forecasts of continued extreme temperatures over the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s local forecast, temperatures in the district are likely to remain between 43°C and 44°C over the next few days, accompanied by warm nights and strong surface winds during the day. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the India Meteorological Department’s local forecast, temperatures in the district are likely to remain between 43°C and 44°C over the next few days, accompanied by warm nights and strong surface winds during the day.

Weather experts said the prevailing weather pattern indicates little immediate relief for northwestern India. “Pre-monsoon activities will remain absent from northwest and central India for at least a week. Dry and hot winds blowing across Pakistan and the Thar Desert will further increase temperatures over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. There is no relief expected for the next four days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Climate and Meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Meanwhile, amid the soaring temperatures, residents from several parts of Noida and Greater Noida told HT that repeated outages were making it difficult to cope with the heat, particularly at night.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Despite Greater Noida being promoted as a modern city, power cuts have become so frequent here that sleeping at night is almost impossible,” said Vivek Shakya, a resident of Gurja Darin village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite Greater Noida being promoted as a modern city, power cuts have become so frequent here that sleeping at night is almost impossible,” said Vivek Shakya, a resident of Gurja Darin village. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ishaan, a resident of Sector 1, Bisrakh, said electricity disruptions is now routine in their area. “Power has been repeatedly interrupted at night since the past several days. Complaints are being lodged but we are not getting any clear resolution,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ishaan, a resident of Sector 1, Bisrakh, said electricity disruptions is now routine in their area. “Power has been repeatedly interrupted at night since the past several days. Complaints are being lodged but we are not getting any clear resolution,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ashutosh Singh, a resident of Sector 57, Noida, said outages had continued over the past two days without any fixed schedule. Residents from Sector 73 and parts of Greater Noida West also reported long outages and fluctuations linked to increased load. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashutosh Singh, a resident of Sector 57, Noida, said outages had continued over the past two days without any fixed schedule. Residents from Sector 73 and parts of Greater Noida West also reported long outages and fluctuations linked to increased load. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recent public notices issued by Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) also showed scheduled shutdowns in parts of Noida due to infrastructure upgrade works, including installation of breakers, control panels and replacement of damaged systems under the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent public notices issued by Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) also showed scheduled shutdowns in parts of Noida due to infrastructure upgrade works, including installation of breakers, control panels and replacement of damaged systems under the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS). {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

PVVNL Noida zone chief engineer Sanjay Jain told HT that electricity demand had risen sharply because of the intense heatwave conditions.

“During periods of extreme heat, electricity consumption increases significantly because of continuous use of cooling appliances. This can sometimes lead to overloading, tripping and temporary supply disruptions in certain areas. Simultaneously, infrastructure strengthening and maintenance works are also being carried out to improve reliability during peak summer demand,” Jain said.

He said field teams were attending complaints on priority, and urged consumers to use official complaint channels for faster resolution.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON