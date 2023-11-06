High pollution levels in Loni affecting Ghaziabad’s overall AQI

Ghaziabad city reeled under high levels of very poor air on Monday with an air quality index (AQI) of 391, according to the daily index released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the data, PM2.5 (particulate matter) was the primary pollutant, with the city’s overall AQI primarily affected by severe category pollution levels in Loni.

Dense fog at Kot Gaon in Ghaziabad on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Data indicates that AQI of the monitoring station at Loni touched 491 during the peak hours on Monday morning, dropping to 453 by 4pm.

The prevailing conditions are due to various factors, primarily the under-construction Delhi-Dehradun highway. The Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) recently ordered a penalty against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for dusty conditions at the construction site.

Meanwhile, many residents have complained about dusty conditions at the Londi-Bhopra Road, contributing to bad air. Loni also has many illegal factories in residential localities that extract metal from old electricity wires in environmentally harmful ways.

“Last week, a penalty of ₹25 lakh was recommended against NHAI due to the emission of dust at the highway construction site, and sent to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for further compliance. The Loni Nagar Palika has also been asked to intensify pollution abatement measures such as water sprinkling. Since the beginning of October, we have acted against 100 illegal factories in Loni. In city areas, all measures suggested under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) are being followed,” said Vikas Misra, regional officer of the UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

Arun Dixit, SDM of Loni, said NHAI was given a notice period to reply to the penalty recommended by UPPCB.

“If they don’t reply within a time frame, we will impose the penalty. We are also carrying out a drive against the illegal factories while the Loni Nagar Palika has been asked to intensify dust abatement measures,” SDM Dixit added.

When contacted, NHAI officials did not answer questions about the penalty, but the officer concerned replied in the affirmative when texted about whether work has halted on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday directed the enforcement of Stage 4 of Grap. In its order, CAQM banned construction and demolition activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, and pipelines.

The city on Sunday recorded an AQI of 394 under the “very poor” category.

Ghaziabad district is also witnessing the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) whose 17km stretch between Sahibabad to Duhai is already operational, while a 25km stretch from Duhai Depot to Meerut (South) is under construction.

Officials of the National Capital Region (NCR) transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the RRTS project, said the RRTS sites, where dust-control measures are being taken up, are being surveilled by CCTV cameras for prevention and management of traffic-related problems.

“The stretch from Duhai Depot to Meerut (South) has no major ongoing construction activity. Works such as the laying of tracks, overhead equipment, and finishing of stations are underway with all precautionary measures. Anti-smog guns are being used while water is sprinkled from tankers at the construction sites. Traffic marshals are also deployed to manage traffic near construction sites and U-turns,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

According to the “decision support system for air quality management in Delhi”, the contribution of biomass burning in Ghaziabad pollution stood at 26.30% on November 6, while it is likely to remain at 25.64% on November 7, and 30.88% on November 8.

Meanwhile, experts said anti-pollution measures taken up by different agencies and departments have proved insufficient for the past several years.

“Every winter, authorities at the top cannot control widespread biomass burning in neighbouring states. The officials should come out of their offices and preferably travel on two-wheelers to know first-hand the conditions faced by the masses on roads in industrial areas, Delhi-Wazirabad Road, Delhi Meerut Road, Lal Kuan, and Loni-Bhopra Road,” said Sushil Raghav, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.

