Hindon approach road from Greater Noida side to be ready by December

NOIDA: The six-lane 290-metre bridge across Hindon river meant to boost connectivity between Greater Noida and Noida is almost ready, but the approach road from Greater Noida side is yet to be constructed, said officials on Sunday.

While the Noida authority is set to ready its approach road in a month, the Greater Noida authority is likely to take about six months to ready its approach road. (HT Archive)

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While the Noida authority is set to ready its approach road in a month, the Greater Noida authority is likely to take about six monthsto ready its approach road, they added.

“The main bridge is almost complete, with only finishing work remaining. We will develop the approach road connecting the LG roundabout to Knowledge Park-III and then to the Hindon bridge. The issue is that a 100-metre stretch of land is yet to be acquired. The landowner resides in Delhi. The Authority is expediting the acquisition process, and we hope to acquire the land and complete the stretch by this December,” said Rajesh Kumar, senior manager, Greater Noida authority.

Officials said the bridge is being developed by Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Limited at a cost of ₹65 crore. The approach roads at both ends, spanning nearly 1 km on the Greater Noida side and about 890 metres on the Noida side, are being developed by Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} Once operational, the project is expected to reduce travel distance by at least 10 kilometres and ease congestion around the busy Pari Chowk area. It will significantly improve connectivity for commuters travelling from Noida to Greater Noida by providing an alternative route to the Noida Expressway, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once operational, the project is expected to reduce travel distance by at least 10 kilometres and ease congestion around the busy Pari Chowk area. It will significantly improve connectivity for commuters travelling from Noida to Greater Noida by providing an alternative route to the Noida Expressway, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, commuters travelling from Noida to Greater Noida generally use the Noida Expressway and reach Pari Chowk. From there, they take a left turn towards Surajpur and Collectorate, while those heading towards Kasna take the right turn, said officials.

According to Noida authority, the 290-metre-long Hindon bridge work is almost complete with only finishing work remaining. The approach road on the Noida side is progressing steadily and is expected to be ready by June 15, it added.

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Notably, the 2-km road - combining the approach roads on both sides and the bridge - originates from the 45-metre-wide road between Noida Sectors 146 and 147 near the Aqua Line Metro corridor and crosses the Hindon bridge and descends towards Knowledge Park-III before connecting to LG Chowk in Greater Noida, said officials.