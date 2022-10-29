Homebuyers relieved as developers submit revised master plan for Sports City project

NOIDA: Developers of the Sports City realty project in Noida’s Sector 150 have submitted a revised master plan to the Noida authority in a bid to revive the project. The state government directed the developers to prepare a revised master plan after a nine-hour-long meeting held at the authority’s Sector 6 office on July 10 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The direction was issued after developers requested the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida authority to revive the project as 10,000 of the proposed 30,000 housing units have already been sold. The Noida authority banned the sale and purchase of flats and plots in the project in January 2021, stating that builders should first develop sports facilities for public use before housing units. The project, spread across 300 acres of land, consists of group housing, and commercial towers along with integrated sports infrastructure.

Lotus Green, the master developer, submitted the revised plan earlier this month. “The developers have submitted the revised master plan and we have asked the town planning department to examine it. Once the revised plan is examined, the project can move on to the next stage,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said. Important decisions involving development projects are typically taken during board meetings of the authority. When asked if the master plan will be discussed in the next board meeting, Maheshwari said, “We will do what is needed after the revised master plan is examined.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority allotted the land for the project to developers in 2014 under the sports city scheme. Apart from Lotus Greens, the Tata Group, Godrej Group, ACE, Prestige Group, Home Kraft, Eldeco and ABA Corp are the project developers. Birla Estates has also shown interest to take up land in this project, officials said. According to the developers, the sports city will create around 25,000 jobs in Noida and hence needs to be revived.

“The revival will restore the goodwill of Noida’s realty sector as 10,000 homebuyers have already made investments. The Noida authority and the UP government’s efforts to fast-track the sports city will positively impact the sector, providing the city with better infrastructure,” Sanjay Dutt, chief executive officer, and managing director, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Limited, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Homebuyers have also expressed relief as the revival will pave way for the registry of their flats. “We have been waiting for the registry of our flat for a long time. We hope that the Noida authority and the UP government will remove the ban on the registry and address the issues in this project,” Aayush Singh, a homebuyer, said.

Box:

As per the revised master plan the 9-hole golf course size has been increased from 24 acres to 42 acres, Olympic size pool, 17250 square meters area cricket academy, tennis centre with 8 courts on 14560 sqr mtrs, sports club and multi-purpose playfield having basketball court, box football, volley ball court, skating rink and jogging track spread on 6000 sqr mtrs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON