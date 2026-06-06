House help assault sparks protest in Greater Noida society

Greater Noida: Around 70 household helper staged a demonstration outside Purvanchal Royal Society in Greater Noida on Friday morning after a domestic worker, in her early 30s, was allegedly assaulted by a resident over a money dispute on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the worker who was assaulted had reportedly taken an advance payment from her employer but stopped showing up for work

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According to police, the situation escalated after workers were reportedly denied entry to the society following an altercation. Police said they intervened and brought the situation under control.

According to police, the worker who was assaulted had reportedly taken an advance payment from her employer but stopped showing up for work. “She also stopped answering calls after a few days. On Thursday morning, the resident went to another flat where she was working and asked her to return the money. An argument broke out and escalated into a physical altercation,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Beta-2 police station.

Police said the resident allegedly slapped her. However, domestic workers claimed the assault was more serious. “We called the police and requested that they demand answers from the resident. The domestic worker was badly injured, but it seemed that nobody cared. Eventually, we lost hope and returned,” said Priyanka, a domestic worker working in the society.

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka also claimed that a knife was used in the assault. Police denied the allegation. “There is no such proof in the medical report,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka also claimed that a knife was used in the assault. Police denied the allegation. “There is no such proof in the medical report,” Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said they conducted the worker’s medical examination and recorded her statement.

A case has been registered against the resident under Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that investigation is underway.