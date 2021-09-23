Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news

Housing societies in Greater Noida fined for not running sewage treatment plants

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Green Arch society in Greater Noida was penalised the maximum 5 lakh, while others 2 lakh each. (File Photo)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Wednesday said it has slapped penalties worth 17 lakh on seven group housing societies for non-functional sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The GNIDA said the offenders have been directed to deposit the fine amount in the account of the authority within three working days, warning legal action and the doubling of the penalty on repeat mistakes.

"On the instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, a team of the water-sewer department conducted a surprise inspection of group housing societies during which seven societies were found at fault. STPs are not installed in some of these societies, while the STP is installed in some societies, it is being used less," the authority said in a statement.

"At the same time, STP water of some societies was being put into the drainage system, while there is a provision to use this treated water for irrigation of trees and plants. Some societies have not even started STP. Due to this, the authority's team has issued fines to seven builder societies," it added.

The societies penalised are Green Arch in Techzone 4, Royal Court in Sector 16B, AVJ Heights in Sector Zeta I, Assotech Spring Fields, Purvanchal Heights, Amrapali Grand – all four in Zeta I, and Supertech Czar in Omicron I, the authority said.

Green Arch society was penalised the maximum 5 lakh, while others 2 lakh each, it said.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan has appealed to all builder societies to treat the sewer through STP and use the water for irrigation purposes, according to the statement. 

