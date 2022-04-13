How Gautam Budh Nagar is becoming a preferred destination for filmmakers

Lower rentals, no dearth of space, brand-new infrastructure and less crowd are some of the reasons why Gautam Budh Nagar is surely emerging as one of the most preferred locations for movies, web series and ad shoots. Now, with Covid-19 curbs lifted, more and more filmmakers are scheduling their shoots in Noida and Greater Noida for a variety of reasons.

From the Aqua Metro line to Vijay Pathik stadium to the large number of universities in Greater Noida, producers acknowledge the inherent advantages that both Noida and Greater Noida offer and they are also enamoured by the ease of access that the twin cities provide and more importantly, cheaper rentals when compared to Delhi is making the district more attractive by the day.

“Since an increasing number of low-budget web series are being shot now, their crew require locations that are pocket-friendly. This is where the district scores and it has become a preferred option as the rates for shooting on the Metro or a restaurant or a stadium here are way cheaper than that of neighbouring Delhi,” said Pramod Singh, who runs a location management firm for shooting assignments in Noida and Greater Noida.

Singh added that the Aqua Line Metro is also a preferred location for shoots because of the new infrastructure and distinctive Aqua colour of the train coaches.

According to Nisha Wadhawan, officer on special duty at Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), two shoots have already taken place in the last couple of months on the Aqua Line Metro

“Though shoots were scheduled on the Aqua Line since the beginning of this year, but because of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of them got delayed. However, in March and April when Covid cases dipped, shoots were conducted ,” Wadhawan said.

In 2019, the NMRC decided to allow filmmakers and commercial TV crews to shoot on the 29.71-kilometre-long Noida-Greater Noida Metro link, better known as the Aqua Line. The move was aimed at generating revenues and since then, a total of six shoots have taken place here, including the Bollywood flick ‘Ginny weds Sunny’ and a commercial ad shoot with superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Narendra Bhooshan, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority informed that some five months back, another Bollywood superstar — Aamir Khan — had shot his upcoming film at Greater Noida’s Vijay Pathik stadium.

“We keep getting permission requests for holding shoots in Greater Noida. The fact that crowds are well-managed here in Greater Noida, the production houses prefer to shoot here. Lately, due to Covid, the number of such shoots has reduced considerably, but it is again gathering pace,” Bhooshan added.

Earlier this month, a Bollywood film featuring Amitabh Bachchan was also shot at the Sharda University in Greater Noida. Officials say that this year alone, at least nine shoots have taken place at the same university.

“Production houses prefer shooting here because of the infrastructure and spacious exteriors. Another important factor is the crowd management. There are many university students here and they tend to be more disciplined,” said Ajeet Kumar, director (public relations), Sharda University.

Production houses also prefer Gautam Budh Nagar for their indoor shoots as rentals for bungalows and restaurants are not exorbitant here.

“A number of shootings are being carried out at the newly-opened cafes and restaurants and production houses highlight the connectivity factor. Moreover, rents are reasonable and locations are comparatively less crowded. These factors make a compelling case and a large number of film crews are queuing up to shoot here,” said Varun Khera, president of National Restaurant Association India (NRAI), Noida chapter.

SK Jain, president of the market association at Sector 18 said that his home has been used as a shooting location thrice in the last six months.

“With the surge in low-budget web series for over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the requirements for inexpensive locales have increased. In addition to this, the Uttar Pradesh government’s push for a film city in the district has also helped to promote the area as a preferred shooting destination,” added Jain.

