Human body parts found afloat in Noida drain, probe launched: Cops

Officials of Noida Police on Thursday said that they have launched a probe after they found human body parts, afloat in a drain, in the industrial area of the city.

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Information was received at Phase-1 Police Station, that human body parts were found afloat in a 2-3 ft drain near the factories of Sector-8 in Noida. Immediately the severed human limbs were collected and the police officers and forensic team started the investigation at once," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harish Chandra said.

The police officer said that the body parts have been sent for post-mortem and they will examine the CCTV footage of the area to identify the person, whose body parts were found.

Further information is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON