Husband, in-laws held for killing woman for dowry in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police arrested a 28-year-old man and his parents on Monday for murdering his wife over dowry, police officers aware of the matter said. The deceased woman, identified as Poonam, was found dead with her throat slashed at the couple’s home in Ganeshpuri on September 9.

The suspects were identified as Ajay Kumar, Poonam’s husband, and his parents Dhan Pal, 48, and Radha Devi, 45.

According to the police, Poonam lived with her mother-in-law and the couple’s three children in Shahjahanpur and had arrived in Ghaziabad only two days before she was killed. On Saturday, Dhan Pal left the house for work, and Radha Devi took the couple’s children to meet some relatives nearby, leaving Kumar and Poonam at home, said investigators.

Later, neighbours arrived at the house and found Poonam lying dead on the bed while Kumar was missing. The police arrived on the scene and also informed Poonam’s parents, who came to Ghaziabad and filed a complaint, alleging that Poonam was being harassed for dowry.

“Poonam’s parents said the couple got married six years ago and she was frequently harassed over dowry. We arrested her husband from Shalimar Garden on Monday. He said there were frequent disputes between them and admitted to slitting his wife’s throat with a kitchen knife. We have recovered the murder weapon and bloodstained clothes from him. We have also arrested Poonam’s in-laws,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden circle.

The police said they registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code sections 498a (woman subjected to cruelty by husband or his relatives), 304b (dowry death), and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act at Shalimar Garden police station.

“We are investigating to ascertain how Poonam’s murder was planned and what role the in-laws had in it,” ACP Maurya said.

