IATA assigns Jewar airport location identifier — DXN

Global aviation body, International Air Transport Association (IATA), has assigned the Noida international greenfield airport, being developed in Jewar, its unique international three letter code -- DXN -- Noida international airport (NIA) chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann said on Wednesday.

The code, DXN, symbolises the airport’s proximity to Noida, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The unique code is given to every airport for location identification, similar to a postal pin code. The three letter codes are often based on the first three letters of the city the airport is located in. For example, the Delhi airport has the IATA code of DEL. This code will be used on ticket bookings, boarding passes and baggage tag designators, among others, said NIA officials.

“This (three letter code) is one of the biggest milestones that the Noida International Airport has achieved and the work on the project is going on as per schedule,” said Schnellmann.

“The code, DXN, symbolises the airport’s proximity to Noida, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh,” said Schnellmann.

Officials said the code helps in standardised communication between aviation stakeholders, thereby enabling smooth operations and reduced errors.

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the Uttar Pradesh government’s nodal body to monitor the progress of work on the airport, has also termed this development a “big step ahead” as it paves the way for pacing the work to complete this project on time.

“We are delighted to share that IATA has awarded Noida international airport the international three letter code “DXN”. This is an important recognition by the global airline body and another milestone for the airport project,” said Arun Vir Singh chief, executive officer, Noida International Airport Limited and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida).

The Noida international Airport is expected to become functional before its scheduled deadline of September 29, 2024, owing to the fast pace of work at the site, officials have apprised the Uttar Pradesh government.

Schnellmann said, “So far, we have built four floors of the air traffic control building and the remaining two floors will be ready shortly.”

The work on the interiors of the terminal building will be initiated after three months as the work is on in full swing on this project, said officials.

Once completed, phase one the airport will cater to 12 million passengers annually which will further increase to 70 million passengers by phase four. The first phase will have one 3,900 metre runway with a capacity of 28 aircraft stands, and will witness 100,000 air traffic movements a year, said NIA officials.

A passenger terminal will also be constructed and will have an area of 100,000 square metres, said NIA officials.

