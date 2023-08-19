Owner of 5-storey building developed illegally in Greater Noida village booked

Greater Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar police lodged an FIR against the owner of a 5-storey building that was developed against the guidelines of Greater Noida Authority and without obtaining an approval certificate.

Ecotech-3 police said the owner of the building, identified as Ravindra Kumar, accused of illegally constructing the building has been booked and further investigation in the case was ongoing.

Station house officer (SHO) Ecotech police station, Suniel Dutt said, “An FIR has been registered against the owner of the building under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation in the case is underway”.

A five-storey building located in Khera Choganpur village of Greater Noida’s Dadri, allegedly tilted towards one side, leading to development of cracks in two other buildings located close to the illegally constructed establishment.

Officials concerning took cognisance after the residents in the area had approached Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, to take necessary action. The Greater Noida Authority, following an inspection, ordered sealing of the building last week and asked residents to vacate the premises.

Officials at Greater Noida Authority had informed that the building, that was housing around 25 families, was found to be constructed against the authority’s guidelines and without obtaining an approval certificate. Officer on special duty, Vishu Raja said, “Recent inspections had revealed that the building owner did not procure approval certificate from the authority. The building, constructed against the norms, is now leaning on one side, causing damage to other establishments. The building awaits a structural audit which will be conducted by an IIT-Delhi team shortly and it is likely that the structure will be pulled down.”

As the dilapidated structure is posing a threat to residents and passersby, the authority has sealed the premises and four other buildings while families who were asked to vacate have been shifted to a Greater Noida Authority facility in Ecotech 3. Vehicular movement on the road connecting to the area has been temporarily suspended to avert any untoward incident.

