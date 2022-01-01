Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Illegal arms manufacturing operation busted in Ghaziabad
noida news

Illegal arms manufacturing operation busted in Ghaziabad

The illegal unit was set up in a long-abandoned semi-constructed building at a road which connects Machri chowk to Patti village, a senior police officer said.
The accused confessed that he manufactured arms on the basis of orders he received. (Shutterstock Image)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 10:48 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An illegal arms factory was busted with seizure of 20 fully-built and 16 semi-built country-made pistols, police here said on Saturday.

The unit was busted with the joint action of Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bhojpur Police of the district.

The illegal unit was set up in a long-abandoned semi-constructed building at a road which connects Machri chowk to Patti village, a senior police officer said.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off on Friday-Saturday night at around 2.45 am, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, adding, a man, identified as Subhash Khateek, was also arrested from the premises.

The accused confessed that he manufactured arms on the basis of orders he received.

He said he would manufacture arms in abandoned buildings depending on the location of the buyer.

“I sold more than 200 country-made pistols in Aligarh district. I came here to Ghaziabad to sell arms after receiving an order here,” he said, according to the police.

Police have also recovered other equipment required in manufacturing of arms.

RELATED STORIES

When Khateek was arrested, he was assembling pistols, the officer said.

During interrogation, he also revealed the names of the buyers who gave him the order for the arms, said Raja.

Efforts are on to nab the buyer, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ghaziabad news
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP