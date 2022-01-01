Illegal arms manufacturing operation busted in Ghaziabad

An illegal arms factory was busted with seizure of 20 fully-built and 16 semi-built country-made pistols, police here said on Saturday.

The unit was busted with the joint action of Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bhojpur Police of the district.

The illegal unit was set up in a long-abandoned semi-constructed building at a road which connects Machri chowk to Patti village, a senior police officer said.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off on Friday-Saturday night at around 2.45 am, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, adding, a man, identified as Subhash Khateek, was also arrested from the premises.

The accused confessed that he manufactured arms on the basis of orders he received.

He said he would manufacture arms in abandoned buildings depending on the location of the buyer.

“I sold more than 200 country-made pistols in Aligarh district. I came here to Ghaziabad to sell arms after receiving an order here,” he said, according to the police.

Police have also recovered other equipment required in manufacturing of arms.

When Khateek was arrested, he was assembling pistols, the officer said.

During interrogation, he also revealed the names of the buyers who gave him the order for the arms, said Raja.

Efforts are on to nab the buyer, he added.

