Illegal constructions resurface in Hindon floodplains, 5 booked 

GREATER NOIDA: Cracking a whip on illegal construction activities in the restricted floodplains, the Noida police have booked five people for allegedly rebuilding demolished structures after a complaint from Gautam Budh Nagar district administration officials. In January 2025, a joint operation by Noida authority, revenue department and police was carried out, and demolition of unauthorised buildings was carried in the area, said district administration officials. (HT Photo)

A case was registered following complaint from the tehsildar (revenue officer) that five people unlawfully resumed construction on the same land earlier cleared of encroachments, police said on Friday.

Bisrakh police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

A recent inspection by Anuj Nehra, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dadri, alongside other officials, however, found that illegal reconstruction had been carried out at the same site, they added.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh police station, Manoj Kumar Singh, said, “A complaint was lodged by tehsildar Manveer Singh highlighting that land plots number 420, 461, 463, 467, and 469, registered under the Gram Sabha and situated within the Hindon floodplain, were previously cleared of illegal structures. However, these were reoccupied, and illegal construction activities were resumed.”

The district administration took immediate action and deployed JCB machines to once again demolish the unauthorised structures, officials said.

“The individuals involved in the illegal construction have been identified as Bablu, Sandeep, Devendra, Sherpal, and Vijendra. We have now registered a case under section 223 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and 323(3) (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”, said SHO, adding that further investigation is underway.

“Encroachments in the Hindon floodplain pose serious environmental and safety risks. The district administration is committed to keeping such areas free from illegal occupation. Strict action will be taken against offenders”, said Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate.

Meanwhile, police said that regular monitoring of the area will continue to prevent further violations.

Gautam Budh Nagar administration had earlier this month issued a directive to residents of 37 villages, identified as illegal, to dismantle unauthorised constructions immediately from the floodplains of Hindon and Yamuna.