Illegal party raided in Noida, 15 booked for violating Covid norms
Illegal party raided in Noida, 15 booked for violating Covid norms

Fifteen people were booked for violating Covid-19 norms and holding a party in a Sector 93 high-rise on Saturday night
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Fifteen people were booked for violating Covid-19 norms and holding a party in a Sector 93 high-rise on Saturday night.

Police said they were informed of the party by the occupants of a neighbouring apartment.

“The tenant, M B Malik (32), was celebrating his birthday. There were 15 people, including a foreign national,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Ankur Aggarwal.

“We found several empty and a few filled hard.liquor bottles. There was marijuana and a yet unidentified narcotic there as well which is being examined. Action is being taken against all offenders,” said DCP, Harish Chander.

All were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, which are bailable offences, while the organisers were also booked under the Excise, NDPS and Noise Pollution Acts.

