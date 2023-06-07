IMA writes to CM, health minister over Gautam Budh Nagar hostel violence

Taking cognizance of the violence between students of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and security guards of Gautam Buddha University (GBU) in Greater Noida, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Union health minister and the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday requesting them to look into the matter and take strict action against the culprits.

(HT Photo)

The clashes broke out on Sunday night at Munshi Premchand hostel of GBU where MBBS students of GIMS have been given accommodation as GIMS hostel is still under construction.

In the letter addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and NMC secretary Dr. Sandhya Bhuller, IMA termed the incident ”sad and dark day for the medical fraternity”.

“We at IMA (HQs) are extremely worried and concerned about the safety of medical students of aforementioned medical college. The IMA condemns the incident. We request to you to look into the matter personally and take a strict action at the earliest against the culprits so that in future no such incidents take place in the college and hostel premises of medical students,” said the letter.

“It is also requested that a safe atmosphere may be created there or rather a separate hostel be built for the medical students for their safety so that they may carry on their study without any fear” it further said.

IMA national president \Dr Sharad Agarwal said, “The videos of the incident were horrifying and have instilled fear among MBBS students and their families. Let alone medical students, such incidents should not happen to any student. Hence, we have written to the higher authorities for their immediate intervention in the matter.”

Directors of GIMS, Dr (brig) RK Gupta, said the management is mulling an alternative option to accommodate the MBBS students.

“We are not going to vacate the existing hostel building as of now. However, we are looking at an alternative plan to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur,” he said.

Last year in March as well, students of GBU and GIMS had allegedly clashed near the hostel over the volume of music being played from one of the rooms.

Meanwhile, the Ecotech-1 police station on Tuesday arrested the security guard who was captured on video allegedly firing with his gun outside the GIMS hostel. Earlier on Monday, the Gautam Budh Nagar police had arrested 15 people from the spot, including four students and 11 security guards.

“The suspect was on the run since the day of the incident after a video of him firing in the air was widely circulated. The security guard was arrested from his residence in Junaidpur, Dankaur, Greater Noida, on Tuesday night. The licensed gun has also been recovered from his possession,” said Sarita Malik, station house officer, Ecotech-1 police station.

The suspect was booked for rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, assault, house trespass, intentional insult, criminal intimidation and provisions of Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act.

Now, a total of 12 suspects have been arrested on the basis of the complaint submitted by GIMS against the security guards of GBU.

Malik said, “In several mobile and CCTV footage of the incident, there are several people who can be seen vandalising the hostel premises and the vehicles parked outside. Their faces are hidden but they are not in security guard uniform. Police are working to identify these suspects from the footage. More arrests are likely soon.”

