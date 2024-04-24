In Bisada rally, Rajnath Singh says BJP responsible for Noida’s development

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Noida has transformed from a “centre of corruption” to a “centre of business”. Minister of defence Rajnath Singh along with BJP candidate from Gautam Budh Nagar constituency Dr Mahesh Sharma during the rally in Greater Noida’s Bisada on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Singh, a star campaigner for the BJP, made the remarks at Bisada village under the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency during a rally for Mahesh Sharma, the party’s candidate for the seat. The constituency is set to go to polls on April 26.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“There was a time when Noida was the centre of corruption for politicians in Uttar Pradesh. It was said that for officials, if there is a big centre of corruption, that is Noida. All these are now things of the past,” Singh said.

Experts said that Singh’s presence at the rally — held at a Rajput-dominated village near Dadri — was significant in light of reports of a simmering discontent against the party among Rajputs in western Uttar Pradesh. Rajputs in this part of the country are reportedly upset with the BJP over a perceived lack of tickets to members of the community, and Singh is considered one of the tallest Rajput leaders in the BJP.

The GB Nagar constituency is made up of five segments: Noida, Dadri, and Jewar in GB Nagar district, and Sikandrabad and Khurja in Bulandshahr district. The seat has 2,675,148 registered voters, of which around 13% are Rajputs, according to the 2011 census.

During the rally in Bisada, Singh also hailed the “double-engine” government in UP and at the Centre, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the fast pace in the development of the Jewar airport.

“When I was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, I remember that I first went to the Centre with the proposal of Jewar airport. In between, other parties formed governments in Uttar Pradesh and the Jewar airport was put on hold. However, I really want to express my gratitude to PM Modi and CM Yogi, who resolved the land issue in Jewar to make ready the largest airport in India,” Singh said.

The Union minister also defended Modi over an ongoing row triggered by the Prime Minister’s charges — that the Congress intends to redistribute both wealth and reservation benefits to Muslims. Modi first made the remarks on Sunday at a rally in Rajasthan and referred to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s comments in 2006, in which he had said that the minorities, particularly Muslims, should have first claim over the country’s resources.

“Our Prime Minister (Modi) never thought of doing politics by dividing society. He said at one place that Congress has said in its manifesto that we will get the properties surveyed. If it is said in the manifesto then why should people have any objection to it. What do you want to do by getting the properties surveyed? Do you want to distribute the country’s resources equally?” Singh said.

The rally in Bisada comes in the backdrop of Rajputs in western UP holding multiple mahapanchayats and vowing to not vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, and instead extend support to an opposition candidate.

Dr Harendra Sharma, an assistant professor of political science at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, said that the BJP has been reaching out to Rajputs to ensure that the community — traditional voters for the party — does not switch its votes to the opposition.

“Rajputs are traditional voters of the BJP in GB Nagar. However, this time, a section of the community’s leaders have carried out an agitation against the party for not giving adequate representation in ticket distribution, with only one Rajput fielded from the entire western UP region, which has 16 Lok Sabha seats,” Sharma said on Sunday.

“The BJP fears that if a large chunk of Rajput voters vote against their candidate, it can affect their prospects. Therefore, they are reaching out to Rajput voters and appeasing them before polling day,” he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, has dismissed reports of Rajputs’ discontent with the party.

“Nobody is angry with the BJP as it works for all, without any discrimination… We are going into the villages and meeting our people to understand their issues and work together,” a party functionary said on Sunday.