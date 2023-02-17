In Noida, 5,000 fine for vehicles without high-security registration plates from today

Gautam Budh Nagar police will start penalising vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRPs) from Friday as the deadline of February 15 for getting them installed is over, police said on Thursday. A penalty of ₹5,000 will be imposed on vehicles running without HSRP, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police (traffic and road safety), Anupam Kulshreshtha, has written to police chiefs of all districts to start taking strict action against vehicles that do not have HSRP.

HSRPs are mandatory all over India and they were introduced with the aim to improve security and curb vehicle thefts.

“Installing HSRPs became mandatory in 2019 and vehicle owners were given ample time till February 15 to ensure that they get these number plates installed. Those without HSRP have been known to be involved in various crimes as well and it is an important safety measure. We will impose a ₹5,000 fine on vehicles that don’t have HSRP,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Transport department officials said there are around 870,000 vehicles registered in Gautam Budh Nagar district and around 600,000 already have HSRP.

“Around 70% of the vehicles registered here already have HSRP as it was mandated in 2019 and all agencies provide them to the newly registered vehicles. The remaining are mostly either older vehicles or those from rural populations where awareness is low,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.